When Should the State of Tennessee Use Reserve Funds?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — District 15 State Senator Paul Bailey (R) sent out a press release urging Governor Lee to fund SNAP benefits for Tennesseans after the federal government shutdown, which halted payments November 1st, affecting more than 690,000 Tennesseans - including 20,635 constituents in district 15.

Bailey's concerns stem from a firsthand look at the crisis during an October visit to a local food bank, where he witnessed empty shelves and overwhelming demand. "Tennessee had reached crisis mode before November 1st." Bailey highlighting how "the elderly and working-class families struggling to make ends meet," and relatives raising children not their own have already exhausted local food pantries.

Tuesday, Governor Lee announced he is directing $5 million dollars in state funding to food banks across Tennessee, with funding coming from TennCare. Previously, the federal government covered half of the $128 million in administrative costs and allocated $145 million in monthly cash benefits to the state.

Under the Big Beautiful Bill Act, Tennessee will now shoulder half of the administrative costs and a portion of the benefit expenses. Bailey acknowledges the $5 million allocation is a good start, but warns it may take up to 2 weeks to fully restore SNAP benefits once the federal shutdown ends.

Tennessee is currently conducting budget hearings to identify spending reductions to comply with the Big Beautiful Bill Act. Beyond TennCare/Medicaid cuts and the elimination of the ACA healthcare premium subsidies, the most significant federal funding cuts will impact the TANF program which helps low-income families meet basic needs and move toward self-sufficiency, also programs in the Department of Aging and Disability.

Newschannel 5+ can be seen of Comcast/Xfinity Ch. 250, Spectrum/Charter Ch. 182 and over the air on Ch. 5.2. Inside Politics also streams live Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 3pm on our website: https://www.newschannel5.com/live3 as well as the NewsChannel 5 Now app on Connected TVs through Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV, etc.

The episode will air throughout the weekend on Newschannel 5+ Sat. at 5:30am, 3pm, Sun. at 1am, 9am, 7pm, Mon. at 2:30pm and Tues., 3pm unless pre-empted.