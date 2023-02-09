WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall talks with Mark Youngman about engaging with the community on this edition of Issues of Faith, and how members of Wilson County can get involved in and outside the church.
Creating Community - Providence Church
Mark Youngman, Pastor from Providence Church, discusses the importance of community on this edition of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:17:48-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall talks with Mark Youngman about engaging with the community on this edition of Issues of Faith, and how members of Wilson County can get involved in and outside the church.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.