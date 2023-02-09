Watch Now
Creating Community - Providence Church

Mark Youngman, Pastor from Providence Church, discusses the importance of community on this edition of Issues of Faith.
Mark Youngman from Providence Church joins Ben on this edition of Issues of Faith and finding God after the pandemic.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:17:48-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall talks with Mark Youngman about engaging with the community on this edition of Issues of Faith, and how members of Wilson County can get involved in and outside the church.

