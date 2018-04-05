Forgiveness in the First Degree

5:11 PM, Apr 5, 2018

Ron Hammer murdered Phillip Robinson's father in 1987. But through faith, Phillip was able to forgive him. The two co-wrote a book to detail their journey of forgiveness.

NewsChannel 5+ Video