Navigating Holiday Gatherings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What divides us during family gatherings? Politics, sports, religion? Dan Boone, President of Trevecca Nazarene University says to Self-Preparation is the key to navigating parties with little anxiety. "I can not overcome the character of people in the room. And if I begin to think I'm the person who can fix all the brokenness in my family, and have everyone singing "Kumbaya" ...I'm going to increase my own anxiety at levels that do not put me in the room as a person who is centered, peaceful and calm and can make the kind of contribution to my family that I possibly could." Amy Boon, Ph.D of Communication Studies and English at Trevecca Nazarene University adds, "70% of us are seeing false information each week. This person (who I am speaking with) has not seen on their news feed what I have seen. So it is time to give grace. We need to come into an awareness that some media is dividing us today... We all need media literacy skills and bias. It's the algorithms." Dan Boone adds "We overestimate what we can do in one dinner and underestimate what we can do over a series of 10-12 coffees."