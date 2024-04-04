NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martin Thielen, retired parish pastor, joins this edition of Issues of Faith to explore the concept of doubt, and why it's a normal phenomenon in modern religion.
Why Some Doubt Traditional Beliefs
Martin Thielen, founder of Doubter's Parish, is our guest.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:30:06-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martin Thielen, retired parish pastor, joins this edition of Issues of Faith to explore the concept of doubt, and why it's a normal phenomenon in modern religion.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.