Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

Why Some Doubt Traditional Beliefs

Martin Thielen, founder of Doubter's Parish, is our guest.
Martin Thielen explores the concept of doubt on this edition of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:30:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Martin Thielen, retired parish pastor, joins this edition of Issues of Faith to explore the concept of doubt, and why it's a normal phenomenon in modern religion.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Preds-Contest-Ticket-Give-Away-Game 1.png

Contests

Enter to win Preds prize pack