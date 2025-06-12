Let's Have a R.E.A.L. Discussion with Liza Garonzik

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Liza Garonzik, founder of R.E.A.L. Discussion, helps young people develop the discussion skills they need to thrive in today’s world. In this conversation, Samar Ali sits down with Liza to explore the importance of fostering these skills in our increasingly technology-driven society.

Visit https://realdiscussion.org/ for more information.

For more about Millions of Conversations and to take the pledge to listen, visit https://www.millionsofconversations.com/

This show is paid for by Millions of Conversations.

