Animal Care Crisis in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sara Felmlee, Executive Director of the Sumner Spay Neuter Alliance and Angela Chapman, Executive Director of New Leash on Life in Wilson County to discuss issues they are seeing around the state concerning spay and neutering clinics. For more information, you can reach the Sumner Spay Neuter Alliance through email at Sara@SumnerSpayNeuterAlliance.org or call 615-452-2233. For more information about New Leash on Life, Home of The JOY Clinic, you can email director@newleashonline.com or visit https://www.newleashonline.org/.

