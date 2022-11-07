Watch Now
Ask the Vet -November 2022 pt3

Allison Fields - Veterinarian at Bellshire Family Vet
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:14:04-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Allison Fields about flea and tick prevention and cautions about feeding you pet scraps from your Thanksgiving dinner. For more information or to contact Dr. Fields, you can visit Bellshire Family Vet's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
