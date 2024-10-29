Breast Cancer Awareness Through Fitness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The 5th Annual Nashville Fit, Fit Crawl 2 Fight Breast Cancer is raising awareness, supporting survivors and generating donations for cancer research this month through fitness events around Nashville.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Morgan Payne, Rashed Fakhruddin and Tara Shirer to discuss the fit crawl and share stories of hope.

Donation Link for Men Wear Pink & Fit Crawl Schedule

Follow @fitcrawl2fightbreastcancer