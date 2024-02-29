Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +MorningLine

Actions

Connection Between Trash and Crime

Is there a connection between trash and crime in neighborhoods? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by two people who are helping educate and empower low-income communities that are affected by pollution: Marquita Bradshaw from Sowing Justice and Jaffee Judah from Recycle and Reinvest.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 11:31:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is there a connection between trash and crime in neighborhoods?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by two people who are helping educate and empower low-income communities that are affected by pollution: Marquita Bradshaw from Sowing Justice and Jaffee Judah from Recycle and Reinvest.

Click here for Recycle and Reinvest's website
Click here for Sowing Justice's website

Click here for more information about the Climate Justice Town Hall Meeting on Saturday, March 23

Click here to watch Recycle and Reinvest on Urban Outlook

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates