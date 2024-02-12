Bridging the Divide Between Trash and Crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Does cleaning up a community lead to the reduction of crime? There’s likely a connection. The more you care about your surroundings, the more likely residents are to protect it. To keep it clean in more ways than one.

Recycle and Reinvest is on a mission recruiting volunteers and revitalizing Nashville neighborhoods.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Jaffee Judah, Founder and CEO of Recycle and Reinvest, and Vice President Joseph Bazelais.

