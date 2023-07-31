Prev
Were you affected by the HCA data breach? What was noteworthy about it? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jeff Engle, CEO of Conquest Cyber, to discuss the HCA data breach, cybercriminals and cyber security.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Were you affected by the HCA data breach? What was noteworthy about it? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jeff Engle, CEO ofConquest Cyber, to discuss the HCA data breach, cybercriminals and cyber security.
Click here to purchase Jeff's book, All the War They Want: Special Operations Techniques for Winning in Cyber Warfare, Business, and Life.
