Domestic Violence- Signs and Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than 125 years, the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has been a lifeline for women and girls, serving as the region's leading provider of domestic violence services. Today, its new 70-bed secure Weaver Center is offering survivors and their children something many have not experienced in years: safety, stability, and the chance to begin healing.

For some women, the Weaver Center is the first place they have felt secure enough to get a full night's sleep and start rebuilding their lives alongside their children.

In 2025 alone, more than 400 women and children found refuge at the Weaver Center, spending more than 18,000 nights in safety. The need remains urgent. Tennessee ranks 7th in the nation for the number of women killed by men, and one in four women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime. Domestic violence affects people of every race, ethnicity, age, and socioeconomic background.

Sharon K. Roberson, president and CEO of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, says knowing how to respond when someone is ready to leave an abusive relationship can make all the difference. The first step is reaching out for help.

YWCA 24-Hour Crisis & Support Helpline

📞 1-800-334-4628

📱 Text: 615-983-5170

For more information:

https://www.ywcanashville.com/

LINK for ShearHavenTraining.org

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