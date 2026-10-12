Attorney for Dolly Parton's nephew speaks out on legal dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, the attorney representing Bryan Seaver, the nephew of late country music icon Dolly Parton, is publicly responding to allegations that have sparked an ongoing legal battle over Parton's business interests.

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Seaver, who previously served as Parton's head of security, became a public figure following her death when he appeared in a video posted to her official social media accounts announcing the news.

Since then, Seaver has been terminated from his position and has become embroiled in a legal dispute with the company that manages Parton's business affairs.

Last month, a Davidson County judge granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver after the company alleged he threatened employees, business associates, and the Parton brand. Court filings included several text messages that the company characterized as inflammatory.

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On Monday, Seaver's attorney, Nick Leonardo, released the following statement on behalf of his client:

“Mr. Seaver has always been a private person, but he was chosen by his aunt, with his family's approval, to make the announcement about Dolly's passing.

He would have preferred to remain a private person, as this ordeal has taken a toll on his family.

This legal dispute arose between Mr. Seaver, a family member who was also in charge of Dolly's private security, and a business manager.

While the family was grieving, the business manager went to court and the media with a surprising and incomplete story.

Seeing text messages that are misleading and taken out of context has been very hurtful to our client and his family.

The restraining order was granted ex parte, without the benefit of the court hearing Mr. Seaver's side of the story, which is coming.

While Mr. Seaver and his family work through this, they trust that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains untouched, and they are eager to amicably and expeditiously resolve this matter.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 20 in Davidson County.