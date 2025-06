NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is your neighborhood just smiling or is it thriving?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with the Executive Director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor, Alisha Haddock, as well as board member, David Swanson, Jr., to discuss their work in helping Nashville neighbors not just live but thrive.

