NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What questions should you ask when you are picking a realtor? Should you work the same realtor when you are buying and selling?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Real Estate Expert, Bernie Gallerani from Bernie Gallerani Real Estate to tell us what you should be asking realtors to make sure that your home sells quickly for the best price.

Call 615-471-6166 for more information.

This segment is paid for by Bernie Gallerani Real Estate.