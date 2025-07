NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How will federal legislation in the 'Big Beautiful Bill' impact SNAP and Medicaid recipients?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Signe Anderson and Michele Johnson from the Tennessee Justice Center to discuss how federal cuts will impact people here in Tennessee.

Visit https://www.tnjustice.org or call 615-255-0331 for more information.