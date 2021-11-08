Inside Politics: The Year Off-Off Elections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week saw the off-off year elections across the country. The results from the few races held have turned into a belated Halloween horror show for the Democrats and President Joe Biden. It was a good night for the Republicans as they look for a boost to retake both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. But the GOP remains divided over who leads the party. Is it their congressional leaders, their state governors or is it still former President Donald Trump? Meanwhile congressional Democrats still can’t decide when and how much of their own president’s legislative agenda they will pass, with the window of opportunity to do anything perhaps already closing. To help us sort through all this, we welcome back to INSIDE POLITICS, Dr. John Vile, MTSU political science professor and Dean of the Honors College at the school. We thank Doctor Vile for joining us again.

