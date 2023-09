NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee needs more beekeepers!

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the President of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association (TBA), David Thompson, to talk about the importance of bees, beekeeping and TBA's Annual Conference on October 6 & 7.

For more information:

TBA's website

TBA on Facebook

TBA's Annual Conference at MTSU