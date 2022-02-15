NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational marijuana, and a new proposed bill that could make it legal in Tennessee. Rep. Bob Freeman joins us to talk about his bill and the impact it could make in our state. Be sure to watch.
Legalizing Marijuana In Tennessee: MorningLine
Learn About Rep. Bob Freeman's Proposed Bill
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 15, 2022
