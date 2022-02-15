Watch
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Legalizing Marijuana In Tennessee: MorningLine

Learn About Rep. Bob Freeman's Proposed Bill
items.[0].videoTitle
On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational marijuana and a new proposed bill that could make it legal in Tennessee. Rep. Bob Freeman joins us to talk about his bill and the impact it could make in our state. Be sure to watch.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:46:50-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational marijuana, and a new proposed bill that could make it legal in Tennessee. Rep. Bob Freeman joins us to talk about his bill and the impact it could make in our state. Be sure to watch.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now