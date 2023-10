NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 1 in 5 people in America have medical debt. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with the Director and Co-Founder of the Tennessee Justice Center, Michele Johnson, to talk about what your options are if you are struggling with medical debt.

For more information, call toll free at 1-877-608-1009 or 615-255-0354.

Click here for more information about the Tennessee Justice Center

Click here to visit TJC's medical debt section