MorningLine: Anti-Human Trafficking Laws in Tennessee

On today's MorningLine we talk about existing anti-human trafficking laws, and new bi-partisan legislation that will strengthen the protection for victims. We talk to Rep. London Lamar about her pieces of legislation, what they mean and how it will improve the protection to victims of trafficking. Be sure to watch
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 29, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine we talk about existing anti-human trafficking laws, and new bi-partisan legislation that will strengthen the protection for victims. Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) joins us about her pieces of legislation, what they mean and how it will improve the protection to victims of trafficking. Be sure to watch!

