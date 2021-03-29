MorningLine: Anti-Human Trafficking Laws in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's MorningLine we talk about existing anti-human trafficking laws, and new bi-partisan legislation that will strengthen the protection for victims. Rep. London Lamar (D-Memphis) joins us about her pieces of legislation, what they mean and how it will improve the protection to victims of trafficking. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:46:22-04
