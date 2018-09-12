MorningLine: Ask The Sheriff (August 2018)

11:29 AM, Sep 12, 2018

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.

On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, to take your questions and comments about our jail system.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video