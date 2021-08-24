MorningLine: Coping With PTSD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Most of us have heard the term PTSD, but what exactly is it? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Erica Barnes with the Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems to discuss what exactly is Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and how it affects Veterans. She'll also provide some advice on how Veterans can cope with the current situation in Afghanistan that might be casing them to experience some triggers. Be sure to watch to learn more.