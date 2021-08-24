Watch
MorningLine: Coping With PTSD

Most of us have heard the term PTSD, but what exactly is it? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Erica Barnes with the Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems. We'll discuss what exactly is Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, how it affects Veterans, and offer some advice on how they can cope with the current situation in Afghanistan that might be casing them to experience some triggers. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 24, 2021
