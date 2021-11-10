MorningLine: Latest On Metro School Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, we spoke with Speaker of The House, Cameron Sexton, about a number of bills that passed during the special legislative session. One of those bills could directly impact Metro schools, and it's School Board. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by two Metro School Board Members, Christiane Buggs and Gini Pupo-Walker, to discuss those bills, as well as recent talks about an appointed board versus elected. Be sure to watch!
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:33:45-05
