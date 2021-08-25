MorningLine: Natural Disasters & Climate Change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —We are seeing a lot more extreme weather patterns, but are those related to climate change? What can we do to mitigate the damage? On today's MorningLine we talk to Hiba Baroud, professor of civil & environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University to talk about possible solutions. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:18:37-04
