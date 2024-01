NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is experiencing a tech workforce shortage.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nashville Software School's (NSS) Founder and CEO John Wark and NSS Alum Jonathan Woodard join Nick Beres to discuss pathways into tech careers.

CONNECT WITH NASHVILLE SOFTWARE SCHOOL

If you’re interested in pursuing a tech career, visit their website to sign up for their blog, register for information sessions, and apply for programs at https://nashvillesoftwareschool.com/

Other Links:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook