Nashville's Literacy Crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville PROPEL parent leaders released a much anticipated white paper detailing the journey of revealing Nashville’s hidden literacy crisis.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL, Sonya Thomas, to discuss the key findings in their parent poll and give recommendations on how to fix Nashville's literacy problem.

For more information about Nashville PROPEL or to get a copy of their white paper, click here.

Call Sonya Thomas at 615-509-1916.