Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Nashville's Literacy Crisis

Nashville PROPEL parent leaders released a much anticipated white paper detailing the journey of revealing Nashville’s hidden literacy crisis. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL, Sonya Thomas, to discuss the key findings in their parent poll and give recommendations on how to fix Nashville's literacy problem.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 06, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville PROPEL parent leaders released a much anticipated white paper detailing the journey of revealing Nashville’s hidden literacy crisis.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL, Sonya Thomas, to discuss the key findings in their parent poll and give recommendations on how to fix Nashville's literacy problem.

For more information about Nashville PROPEL or to get a copy of their white paper, click here.

Call Sonya Thomas at 615-509-1916.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community