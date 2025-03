NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is soil conditioning? When is it the best time to plant tomatoes?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by horticulturist Austin Lohin from Bates Nursery & Garden Center to talk about prepping for spring planting.

Call 615-876-1014 or click here for more information about Bates Nursery & Garden Center.