Protecting yourself from scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you protect your data and personal information from cyber thieves? Are your passwords as secure as they should be?

On this episode on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jim Hughes, a Certified Identity Theft Risk Management Specialist, to talk about the best ways to protect yourself from scams.

To contact Jim, email him at jim@businessrisksolutions.net.

Jim's book "The Digital War: The Battlefield for Our Senior Citizen's Money" will be released in July. Preorder your copy through emailing Jim at jim@businessrisksolutions.net.