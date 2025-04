NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not all sports talk radio in Nashville is the same.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with the host of Stillman & Company on 102.5 The Game, Jared Stillman, to discuss the landscape of sports talk radio in Nashville.

Stillman & Company airs weekdays from 2-6pm on 102.5 The Game.