NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were a victim of a crime, would you consider giving the criminal a second chance? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Raphah Institute's CEO, Travis Claybrooks, and Jason Holleman, a crime victim, to discuss what it's like to go through the Restorative Justice Diversion Program.

Raphah Institute is hosting it's first annual Hike for Healing Event on July 8. Click here for more information.