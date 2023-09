NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Education Association (TEA) is partnering with Safety In Schools to bring safety training to teachers across the state.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with TEA President Tanya Coats and SafetyInSchools.com President and Founder David Brooks about this new partnership.

For more information, educators should visit the TEA website, TNEA.org, or the SafetyinSchools website, SafetyinSchools.com.