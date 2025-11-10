SNAP & ACA Updates as the Government Shutdown Continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of November 10, 2025, we are one step closer to seeing an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

How has the shutdown effected Tennesseans access to food? Will you be able to afford your insurance premiums from the ACA Marketplace?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Michele Johnson and Signe Anderson from the Tennessee Justice Center to give us an update on SNAP benefits and ACA Marketplace premiums.

Call the Tennessee Justice Center at 615-255-0331 or visit https://www.tnjustice.org/ for more information.