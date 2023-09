NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Fiona Hoehn, the Mental Health Training Coordinator for Mental Health America of the Mid South to discuss common warning signs of suicide.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis,

call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

This episode is sponsored by Mental Health America of the MidSouth.