TennCare Dental Benefit/Interfaith Dental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi, the CEO of Interfaith Dental, to talk about the new dental benefit for TennCare recipients as well as the services that are offered at Interfaith Dental.

About TennCare and Benefits:

For more information on the new benefits visit: tn.gov/tenncare

Verify your information is correct visit: tenncareconnect.tn.gov or call 855-259-0701

Questions about benefits? Contact DentaQuest (toll free) at 1-855-418-1622

About Interfaith Dental: interfaithdental.com

Greater Nashville: (615) 329-4790

600 Hill Avenue, Suite 101 Nashville, TN 37210

Rutherford County: (615) 225-4141

210 Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Smile ON 65+:

The hotline to speak with a health assist navigator is 1-800-509-6055 or go to the website smileon65plus.com

Alliance of Oral Health Advocates: tnoralhealth.org