NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us have heard on the news about criminal cases that have been overturned or vacated, sometimes after the person has spent years or decades behind bars; But, what does that mean? What goes behind such a process? On today's MorningLine, we got those answers and much more from Jessica Van Dyke and Jason Gichner with the Tennessee Innocence Project. Please be sure to watch!
Tennessee Innocence Project: MorningLine
Exonerating the Innocent in TN
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:37:44-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us have heard on the news about criminal cases that have been overturned or vacated, sometimes after the person has spent years or decades behind bars; But, what does that mean? What goes behind such a process? On today's MorningLine, we got those answers and much more from Jessica Van Dyke and Jason Gichner with the Tennessee Innocence Project. Please be sure to watch!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.