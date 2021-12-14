Tennessee Innocence Project: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us have heard on the news about criminal cases that have been overturned or vacated, sometimes after the person has spent years or decades behind bars; But, what does that mean? What goes behind such a process? On today's MorningLine, we got those answers and much more from Jessica Van Dyke and Jason Gichner with the Tennessee Innocence Project. Please be sure to watch!

