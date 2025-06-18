What is informed consent?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What do you need to know about informed consent? What are questions you should ask when you are in a hospital to make sure you and your loved ones get the best care?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by medical malpractice attorney, Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm, to talk about medical malpractice and how you can protect yourself in medical situations.

Call 615-800-0000 or visit kellyfirm.net for more information.

This show is paid for by The Kelly Firm.