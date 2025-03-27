A Look at Nashville's Economic Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is Nashville's Economic Health? In the last few years, over 100 people a day were moving to Nashville. Today, numbers are about half. With the slow down in population growth, are big companies still moving here? Can Nashville and the surrounding counties continue to provide its current and new citizens with what is expected? Water? Trash collection? Power? Housing? How is infrastructure sustaining this balloon in growth? Those questions and more on this episode of OpenLine with Ben Hall and guest President and CEO of Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Coleman.