Answering Your Elder Care Questions

Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis is our guest.
Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law firm answers your questions about retirement and end of life planning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine, Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law joins us to talk about caring for aging loved ones or preparing yourself as you age.
McGinnis says she spoke to someone who said "If I don't plan for how I'm going to be taken care of (as I age)... then life will take that choice from me and someone else will make decisions and it may not be what I want." Johnson McGinnis deals with wills, trusts, POA, personal care coordination, anticipating decline and other aspects of estate planning. LINK for JOHNSON McGINNIS ELDER CARE LAW & ESTATE PLANNING

