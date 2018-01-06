Are AirBnB's beneficial or detrimental to Nashville Neighborhoods?

Metro Council is close to voting on the controversial Short Term Rental bills 608, and 937. 608 will phase out STRs by 2020, and 937 acts as a compromise to limit the amount of new STRs popping up in neighborhoods. John Summers of the Coalition for Nashville Neighborhoods, and Megan McCrea of the Nashville Area Short Term Rental Association join OpenLine to argue their case for why STRs should stay or go.