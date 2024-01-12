Watch Now
Carbon Emissions in 2023

Dodd Galbreath, Environmental Science Professor at Lipscomb University, is our guest.
Dodd Galbreath, Professor of Environmental Science at Lipscomb University, joins OpenLine to talk to Rhori about climate change data from 2023.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 09:00:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 2023 was a year of record-high temperatures and unusual disasters. Dodd Galbreath with Lipscomb Univ. joins us to share how we can adapt and reverse negative impact.

