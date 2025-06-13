Celebrating the Army's 250th Birthday on Flag Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Honoring our Screaming Eagles and Celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with a parade can still divide our country about how the military is used. In the past, military parades were to celebrate the end of wars and presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy used military parades during their inaugurations as a show of force during the Cold War. But with the current political climate, is Flag Day and the 250th Birthday of the Army the real reason for the $50 million parade? Colonel Marty Meiners from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell tells us how the post is celebrating the Army's 250th birthday with "Week of the Eagles" events and sending 500 soldiers from Fort Campbell to be a part of the Washington D.C. parade. Then, Dr. John Vile, Dean of Honors Program and Political Science from Middle Tennessee State University gives us perspective about military parades and the history of the american flag. Host Ben Hall and Dr. Vile field questions and react to comments from viewers.