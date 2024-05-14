Watch Now
DEA's Recent Ruling: How Will It Affect THC Laws in Tennessee?

Defense Attorney Joey Fuson is our guest.
How will the DEA's recent ruling on marijuana affect local laws concerning possession and sale?
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 14, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Defense Attorney Joey Fuson joins this edition of OpenLine to discuss the potential openness lawmakers may have to legalizing higher levels of THC after the DEA's recent ruling.

