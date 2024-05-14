NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Defense Attorney Joey Fuson joins this edition of OpenLine to discuss the potential openness lawmakers may have to legalizing higher levels of THC after the DEA's recent ruling.
DEA's Recent Ruling: How Will It Affect THC Laws in Tennessee?
Defense Attorney Joey Fuson is our guest.
Posted at 9:19 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 10:19:52-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.