Do you have Financial Questions about Stocks and Mutual Funds ?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine, Financial Advisor Paul Winkler joins host Ben Hall as they talk about diversifying your investment portfolio and helping you investigate if your mutual funds are diversified within. Paul teaches about if stock picking works; what mutual funds consist of and how they make you money; what annual returns show you over a 10 year period and how it compares with your growth and wealth to the S&P growth and wealth graph over the same time period.

