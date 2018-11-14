Elder Care Law November 2018

2:16 PM, Nov 14, 2018

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video