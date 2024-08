Financial advisor Paul Winkler is our guest.

Prev Next

Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For questions about investment, Social Security, and retirement, Paul Winkler is your go-to financial consultant. Contact Paul's business by calling 615-851-1950 or visit paulwinkler.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.