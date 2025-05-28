Financial Advice Considering Tariffs and International Trade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With economic uncertainty comes wild changes in the stock market. Should we look for depressed companies to invest in or pull back resources and ride out the recession? How does tariffs affect international stocks? What about blue chip companies and bonds? Where should you invest your retirement money? Host Ben Hall and Financial Advisor Paul Winker take a look at the data and ask the tough questions on this episode of OpenLine.

