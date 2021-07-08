How concerned should we be about the Delta Variant of COVID-19?

WTVF-NASHVILLE —The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus. How well does the vaccine protect from this new strain, and how does the new strain impact unvaccinated people? Dr. David Aronoff, Infectious Disease Director with VUMC joins Ben Hall for the discussion.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:30:11-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.