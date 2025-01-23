NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine we talk with security expert Michael "Moose" Moore from The Vigilance Group about safety in schools following the Antioch High School shooting that happened earlier in the day. Host Ben Hall leads the discussion about the events of the day and solutions to prevent weapons entering schools.
How Do We Keep Kids Safe in Schools?
Security Expert Michael "Moose" Moore from The Vigilance Group joins us.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.